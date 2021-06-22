Video shows K-9 tracking down suspect after pursuit, crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County sheriff’s K-9 helped track down a 33-year-old accused of leading a deputy on a chase, and the incident was caught on camera.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory Linder was arrested Saturday on charges of felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, habitually driving with a suspended license and resisting without violence.

The sheriff’s office said Linder passed K-9 Cpl. Sullivan near the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., and due to previous encounters, Sullivan knew Linder’s driver’s license was suspended.

Sullivan attempted a traffic stop, but Linder sped off, and a pursuit was initiated, officials said. More than six minutes later, Sullivan performed a successful PIT maneuver, a tactic used to bump a car and force it to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, Linder ran from his car and Sullivan chased him while yelling K-9 warnings. K-9 Adelmo caught up to Linder and apprehended him, at which time Linder surrendered, officials said.

Linder was taken to a hospital for treatment and after he was medically cleared, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

“Being a criminal is a bad decision…running from the police is a bad decision…not listening to K-9 warnings is a painful decision,” MCSO posted to its Facebook page.

