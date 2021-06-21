Kidnapping suspects posted video online that showed them robbing, beating victim, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A group of suspects recorded video that they later posted online that showed them kidnapping, beating and robbing a man they knew, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint in the Buenaventura Lakes area on May 31 by two men and two juveniles he knew from the neighborhood. The group took the victim to a park, where he was robbed and beaten, records show.

As they were investigating, detectives said they were able to identify the two juvenile suspects as well as Justin Roman and Gustavo Martinez. They also discovered that the suspects recorded video of the crime and posted it to social media, a news release said.

The suspects have since been arrested on charges of armed robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, grand theft and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.