Expert shares how your child can escape a kidnapping

After a video began circulating showing an 11-year-old girl fighting off an attempted kidnapper on Tuesday in Escambia County, many people are crediting the girl’s quick thinking for saving her life.

Investigators said Jared Stange, 30, attacked the girl at her bus stop Tuesday morning.

Michael Friedman owns Champion Karate in Lake Mary. Friedman displayed how a child can best fight off an attacker.

“When he’s grabbed. He’s going to start using his shoulder blades to loosen up. He’s going to start throwing his elbows. Elbows are an equalizer, so elbows and knees are very very powerful,” Friedman said.

Friedman said that a little knowledge goes a long way.

“He can hit, and all we are looking for in this situation is him just to loosen up just a little bit and be surprised that he’s not going to just along willingly,” Friedman said.

Officer Zach Hudson with the Lake Mary Police Department said that parents need to talk with their children about the topic, even if it’s difficult to discuss.

“You need to have a conversation with your kid because it really counts in the world that we live in,” Hudson said.

Alex Fraser is the parent of the 12-year-old Friedman used to demonstrate how a child can fight off someone twice their size. He said that his child has been trained in self-defense since his son was 2.

“Now is the time to act, you know. It isn’t getting saner out there and now is the time to get in your community,” Fraser said.

Officer Hudson also said parents instructing children to simply not have headphones in their ears while they walk can help them be more aware of their surroundings.

Champion Karate said that it doesn’t just teach self-defense, but helps instill confidence in the children.