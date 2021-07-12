Precautionary boil water notice issued in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued in Marion County on Monday due to the loss of water pressure at a water treatment facility

County officials said the following communities were affected:

Spruce Creek North

Woods and Meadows East

Oakcrest Estates

Emerald Point

Sandy Pines

Cherrywood

Forest Glen

Whispering Pines

Ocala Waterways Estates

Marco Polo

Kingsland Country Estates

[TRENDING: Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space | Massive demonstration in Cuba | Florida resident detained in Haiti killing]

Water used for brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice or washing dishes must be brought to a boil for at least a minute before using, according to officials.

Ad

County officials said water used for laundry, bathing and showering does not need to be boiled.

Anyone with questions can contact the county’s utility line at 352-307-6000.