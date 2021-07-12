Mostly Cloudy icon
Precautionary boil water notice issued in Marion County

Water must be boiling for 1 minute before using

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued in Marion County on Monday due to the loss of water pressure at a water treatment facility

County officials said the following communities were affected:

  • Spruce Creek North
  • Woods and Meadows East
  • Oakcrest Estates
  • Emerald Point
  • Sandy Pines
  • Cherrywood
  • Forest Glen
  • Whispering Pines
  • Ocala Waterways Estates
  • Marco Polo
  • Kingsland Country Estates

Water used for brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice or washing dishes must be brought to a boil for at least a minute before using, according to officials.

County officials said water used for laundry, bathing and showering does not need to be boiled.

Anyone with questions can contact the county’s utility line at 352-307-6000.

