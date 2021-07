An advisory was issued to drivers in Marion County due to a 1,130-acre prescribed burn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people who ran away from home in Ocala on Sunday.

Deputies said the four people, named Kaleb, Amariya, Michael and Nova, ran away from the 5600 block of Southwest 60th Avenue.

Nova is considered endangered due to a medical condition that requires medicine she doesn’t have with her, deputies said.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911.