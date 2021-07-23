16-year-old shot to death at Ocala apartment complex, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

OCALA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Ocala before he died, according to police.

Officials with the Ocala Police Department said the shooting took place Thursday around 9:30 p.m. at Sutton Place apartments, located at 523 NE 23rd Circle.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to an update from the police department.

“Sadly, the 16 year old victim has died from his injuries. This happened just after midnight on July 23,” police officials wrote in a Facebook post. “OPD is working with the family during this difficult time.”

Police are still looking for the shooter and have not said whether they have any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

The teen’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

Ad