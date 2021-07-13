Homeowner experiences ‘quite a scare’ after car crashes into Ocala house

OCALA, Fla. – A homeowner was shocked Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed into their home.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews were called to a vehicle crash at the intersection of SE 14th Street and SE 22nd Avenue just before 1 p.m. to find a Kia Soul partially in a home.

“Although the incident was quite a scare for all involved, no major injuries were reported,” Ocala Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook.

Photos posted to social media show the vehicle had crashed through two front windows.

The driver was taken to a hospital, officials said. They said they are still working to pinpoint the cause.