Man arrested after hitting man with tire iron, stabbing woman with nail file, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man faces charges after attacking two people inside their homes while demanding money and pills, according to Ocala police.

Michael Everett Lecorn, 39, was arrested Thursday, according to a post on the Ocala Police Department’s Facebook page.

[TRENDING: 1 dead in crash with ambulance | DeSantis parts with Trump | Arrest in country club triple slaying]

Investigators said Lecorn showed up at the first victim’s house around 6 a.m. and asked for money, then started hitting the man with a tire iron. The man was able to get back inside his house, but Lecorn followed him, records show.

Ad

Officers said a woman inside the house tried to step in but was hit in the head with the tire iron. The fight continued, but Lecorn eventually took off, leaving his shoes behind, according to police.

Around 10:30 a.m., Lecorn turned up at a second home, about three miles away from the first, and confronted another female victim who was standing in her back doorway, records show. Officers said he demanded pills from the second woman and then started to stab her in the arm with a metal nail file.

The victim got back into her kitchen, but Lecorn followed. However, officers said he took off again when the female threatened to “stab him back.”

Police managed to track Lecorn down. He faces charges of aggravated battery, burglary with battery, burglary armed with a dangerous weapon and home invasion robbery with a weapon.