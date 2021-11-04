Woman arrested, man on the run after deadly shooting in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla – A woman wanted as an accessory to a deadly shooting in Leesburg has been arrested in Virginia Beach, but the man who police believe pulled the trigger is still on the run, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Investigators said Sonja Isadieu-Johnson, 36, was nabbed and accused of accessory after the fact to a homicide.

Police said they are still searching for Jeron Johnson, 31, of Leesburg.

Investigators believe Johnson shot and killed Michael Pettis, 34, in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of West Line Street on Aug. 4.

Police have not said what the motive for the shooting may have been.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Leesburg police at 352-787-2121. Crimeline is offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.