Leesburg man arrested in connection with June fatal stabbing

Carl Scott, 50, has a warrant out for his arrest.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested Thursday on the warrant for a homicide that occurred in June, according to a Lake County arrest report.

The warrant was issued for 50-year-old Carl Scott, Jr. after deputies found probable cause that he stabbed a victim repeatedly during an argument at the residence off Myer Avenue on June 6, deputies said.

Deputies said Scott had previously been released from prison after serving a six-year sentence for burglary with assault and other violent felonies.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries that day and was placed on a ventilator June 28, authorities said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim died on July 13 at around 9:35 a.m. due to complications from the stabbing incident.

Scott is facing a second-degree murder charge.