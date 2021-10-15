Partly Cloudy icon
Leesburg man arrested in connection with June fatal stabbing

Victim in stabbing died more than a month after incident

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Carl Scott, 50, has a warrant out for his arrest. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested Thursday on the warrant for a homicide that occurred in June, according to a Lake County arrest report.

The warrant was issued for 50-year-old Carl Scott, Jr. after deputies found probable cause that he stabbed a victim repeatedly during an argument at the residence off Myer Avenue on June 6, deputies said.

Deputies said Scott had previously been released from prison after serving a six-year sentence for burglary with assault and other violent felonies.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries that day and was placed on a ventilator June 28, authorities said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim died on July 13 at around 9:35 a.m. due to complications from the stabbing incident.

Scott is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

