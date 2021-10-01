Fatal crash blocks US-27 in Lake County

MINNEOLA, Fla. – One person was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal wreck was reported around 6:05 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Minneola Shores near Minneola.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Troopers said the victim was taken to a hospital and died, but details about the crash have not been released.
Two southbound lanes of U.S. 27 are blocked and Lake Minneola Shores is blocked west of the intersection.
**UPDATE TRAFFIC ALERT**— LakeCountySO (@LakeCountySO) October 1, 2021
Update serious traffic crash in Minneola. ALL southbound lanes of US Highway 27 at the intersection of Southern Breeze (Lake Minneola Shores) will be closed down for an undetermined amount of time. Please find a safe and alternate route.