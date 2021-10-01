Partly Cloudy icon
Traffic

Fatal crash blocks US-27 in Lake County

1 dead in wreck near Lake Minneola Shores

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

MINNEOLA, Fla. – One person was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 6:05 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Minneola Shores near Minneola.

Troopers said the victim was taken to a hospital and died, but details about the crash have not been released.

Two southbound lanes of U.S. 27 are blocked and Lake Minneola Shores is blocked west of the intersection.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

