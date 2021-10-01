Fatal crash blocks US-27 in Lake County

MINNEOLA, Fla. – One person was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 6:05 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Minneola Shores near Minneola.

Troopers said the victim was taken to a hospital and died, but details about the crash have not been released.

Two southbound lanes of U.S. 27 are blocked and Lake Minneola Shores is blocked west of the intersection.