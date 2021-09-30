Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Crazy crash photos: No serious injuries in fiery Orlando wreck

Fire department says car caught fire in crash

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, Orlando
Fire crews respond to overturned vehicle that crashed into wall in Orlando.
Fire crews respond to overturned vehicle that crashed into wall in Orlando. (Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – No one was seriously injured in a fiery crash when a car hit a wall and overturned early Thursday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The department said crews responded to the crash on Normandy Place.

Photos tweeted by the fire department show smoke coming from the car, which ended up on its passenger side in what appears to be the yard of a home.

The images tweeted by OFD show cinder blocks from the wall scattered about.

Information about what led to the crash has not yet been released.

