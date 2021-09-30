Crazy crash photos: No serious injuries in fiery Orlando wreck

ORLANDO, Fla. – No one was seriously injured in a fiery crash when a car hit a wall and overturned early Thursday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
The department said crews responded to the crash on Normandy Place.
[TRENDING: Florida minimum wage increases | Tiny taco stand in Orlando cranking out biggest flavors | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Photos tweeted by the fire department show smoke coming from the car, which ended up on its passenger side in what appears to be the yard of a home.
The images tweeted by OFD show cinder blocks from the wall scattered about.
Information about what led to the crash has not yet been released.
Engine Company 17 and District 2 crews responded to an overturned vehicle crash on Normandy Place that hit a wall and was on fire this morning. No serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QbELwkUuIF— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 30, 2021