Fatal crash closes SR 44 in one direction, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The westbound lane of State Road 44 is shut down due to a deadly three-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash in DeLand occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Misty Lane and S.R. 44, investigators said.

A 77-year-old woman was traveling east on S.R. 44 when her SUV struck a sedan that was stopped on the same road, waiting to make a left turn, according to the crash report.

The sedan spun out of control into the west lanes and hit a pick-up truck, troopers said.

The driver of the sedan, a 39-year-old woman from DeLand, died at the scene. The two other drivers were not badly hurt.

This crash remains under investigation.