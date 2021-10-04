Partly Cloudy icon
81º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man found dead after deputies respond to shots fired in Lake County

Deputies conducting death investigation

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake County, Crime, Tavares, Leesburg
Photo does not have a caption

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Tavares man was found dead after deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a Leesburg residence early Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the victim as 35-year-old Joseph Mitchell after finding the unresponsive victim on the 32300 block of Kinne Pearce Road. He was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. |Casey DeSantis, First Lady of Florida, diagnosed with breast cancer | Become a News 6 Insider]

All parties involved are cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made, deputies say.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email