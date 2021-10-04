74-year-old Florida man killed in Lake County motorcycle crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 42 near Maggie Jones Road.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. | Roommate fight leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt | Become a News 6 Insider]

The FHP said the Summerfield man was traveling west on C.R. 42 when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Ad

No other details have been released.