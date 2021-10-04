Partly Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

74-year-old Florida man killed in Lake County motorcycle crash

Fatal wreck investigated on County Road 42 near Maggie Jones Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, Marion County, Florida, Traffic, Fatal Crash
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 42 near Maggie Jones Road.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. | Roommate fight leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt | Become a News 6 Insider]

The FHP said the Summerfield man was traveling west on C.R. 42 when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email