Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting girlfriend’s ex, Volusia deputies say

Ryan Hawkins, 45, was booked in Volusia County jail without bond

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Ryan Hawkins was booked into the Volusia County jail without bond. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DeLand, FLA. – A man was arrested Tuesday following a shooting earlier this month in which he critically injured his girlfriend’s former partner during a confrontation, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ryan Hawkins, 45, faces an attempted murder charge after Feb. 5 shooting at a South Blue Lake Avenue home.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, showed up uninvited twice at his ex-girlfriend’s home and had an argument with her and her boyfriend, investigators said.

According to deputies, their second encounter led to a physical fight outside the house during which Hawkins shot and injured the victim.

Deputies said Hawkins told them the victim armed himself with a brick, prompting the suspect to fire, but a further investigation later revealed Hawkins was the first to pick up the brick as a weapon.

Hawkins then ran inside to grab a gun and fired at the victim while he was in the front yard and then continued firing as he was running away, according to detectives.

The sheriff’s office said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and listed in critical condition following emergency surgery.

The investigation revealed that Hawkins’ response exceeded self-defense and warranted an attempted first-degree murder charge, according to deputies.

Hawkins was booked into the Volusia County jail without bond. He is scheduled to make a first appearance Wednesday.

