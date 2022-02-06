DeLand man shot in confrontation with ex’s boyfriend, deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – A man was treated for life-threatening injuries Saturday night after he was shot in a confrontation with his ex girlfriend’s current partner, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 50, of DeLand, arrived uninvited to the woman’s home on South Blue Lake Avenue and had an argument with her and her boyfriend, deputies said. He left and later returned, engaging in a physical altercation in the front yard of the house, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Complete guide to Mardi Gras 2022 at Universal Orlando | Police investigate fatal shooting at Orlando banquet hall | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The woman’s boyfriend retrieved a handgun from the house and shot the man after he allegedly armed himself with a brick, deputies said. The man left the scene after being shot, and sheriff’s office officials said deputies were dispatched to the area shortly before 10 p.m.

Deputies said the man drove himself to a residence about a mile and a half away on South Kentucky Avenue. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, deputies said. The man was listed in critical condition following emergency surgery, according to the release.

No charges have currently been filed and an investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.