Volusia man claims $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticket

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia man hit the jackpot after playing in a scratch-off game.

Jose Aponte, 64, won the $1 million top prize from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game, Florida officials announced.

The DeLand man chose to claim his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, officials said.

Aponte purchased his winning ticket from the Winn-Dixie at 3120 North Woodland Boulevard in Deland, according to lottery officials.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.