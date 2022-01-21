61-year-old Orlando man wins $10 million Powerball prize

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 61-year-old Orlando man won the $10 million prize from the Powerball Double Play, according to Florida lottery officials.

Manuel Sanchez-Velasco’s ticket is from the Jan. 1 drawing and it matched all five white balls and the Powerball.

He purchased the ticket from the 7-Eleven on North Semoran Boulevard in Orlando.

The next Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday. The estimated jackpot is listed at $76 million.