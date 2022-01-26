61º

Osceola County man claims $1 million off scratch-off game

Winning ticket purchased in St. Cloud

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County man is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game.

Bruce Prehal, 67, won $1,000 a week for life off the Cash4Life Draw game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

The man from Harmony, Florida, chose to claim his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million, officials said.

Prehal purchased his winning ticket in early January from the Winn-Dixie at 3318 Canoe Creek Road in St. Cloud, according to lottery officials.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

