Lake County man wins $1 million from scrach-off game 1 month after getting engaged

Brian Nelson, 26, of Leesburg, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. ( Credit: Meredyth Hope Norrman)

A Lake County man is lucky in more ways than one.

One month after getting engaged, Brian Nelson, 26, scratched his way to $1 million, Florida lottery officials announced.

The Leesburg man bought a new Golf Rush Limited scratch-off from the Quik Mart at 11100 California St. in Leesburg and became a big winner.

Nelson chose the one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, officials said.

Nelson and his fiancee’, Emily Pelton, made the trip to Tallahassee to collect the winnings.

“You won’t believe what he’s most excited about buying with his winnings,” Pelton told Florida Lottery officials.

“I’m just looking forward to upgrading to an electric toothbrush and splurging on a good pair of flip flops,” Nelson said with a laugh.