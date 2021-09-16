Orlando man claims $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

The $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game tickets are $20. The game launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It cost 37-year-old Matthew Stevens just $20 to win big.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced the lucky Orlando man claimed the $1 million prize from a $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game ticket he purchased at the 7-Eleven on North Mills Avenue.

Stevens chose the one-time, lump-sum payment option of $780,000 at the Orlando District Office.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus.

Odds of winning the game are one-in-2.91, according to Florida Lottery Communications.