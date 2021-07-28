Woman’s canceled flight leads her to $1 million scratch-off win

Having your flight canceled can really ruin your day but not when you then win $1 million because of it.

Angela Caravella of Kansas City, Missouri, bought a few scratch-offs to pass the time after her flight was canceled and she ended up a big winner, Florida Lottery officials said.

The 51-year-old woman purchased the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off ticket from Publix at 1220 Kingsway Road in Brandon, Florida, officials said.

“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was cancelled unexpectedly,” Caravella told the Florida Lottery. “I bought a few Scratch-Off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”

Caravella chose to take the one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, according to officials.

Publix receives $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.