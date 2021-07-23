Orlando man wins $21.25 million after purchasing lottery ticket in Casselberry

Florida Lotto lottery tickets are seen at a Shell station in Davie, Florida, that sold a $28 million jackpot winner.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An Orlando man is $21.25 million richer after purchasing a quick pick Florida Lotto ticket in Casselberry before the July 14 drawing.

Jose Calderon, 55, made the trip to Tallahassee with his family to collect his winnings, Florida Lottery officials announced.

The Florida man won the large jackpot after purchasing a quick pick Florida Lotto ticket from Casselberry Meat and Produce at 2655 South U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry.

Calderon chose the one-time, lump-sum payment of $16,473,377.89.

“My parents have worked hard their entire lives,” Calderon’s daughter said to lottery officials. “This win will allow them to slow down and really enjoy everything life has to offer.”

