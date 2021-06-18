Woman wins $2 million from scratch-off ticket in Melbourne, Man wins $1 million from ticket in Orlando

A 57-year-old woman won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket in Melbourne and a 53-year-old man won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket in Orlando.

Lottery officials said Baerbel Habedank decided to take the lump sum payment. She got her $10 Gold Rush Suprme ticket from Petro Star Investments on North Wickham Road in Melbourne.

David Hernandez-Lozano also decided to take the lump sum payment. He got his $5,000,000 lucky ticket from the 7-Eleven on Clarcona-Ocoee Road in Orlando.