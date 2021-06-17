Here comes the boom: Navy to conduct bombing training in Ocala National Forest

Map of closures caused by the Navy bomb training June 18-20

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Navy is set to conduct bombing training starting on Friday in the Ocala National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The training at the Pinecastle Range Complex is set to take place from June 18 to 20, according to an online post.

The training will include live and inert bombs. People are being asked to avoid the area around the complex.

The Forest Service warns that wildlife may be temporarily displaced due to the noise.

“If you live in or near the forest, please secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife,” the Facebook post read.

It also advises that people will likely see an increase in military aircraft flying in the area.