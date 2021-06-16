Man hits tree, dies in Marion County single-vehicle crash, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in a single-vehicle crash after losing control at a curve in the road and hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 47-year-old Ocala man was heading south on County Road 25A Tuesday evening when he entered the curve and went into the grass shoulder.

The FHP said the man over-corrected, causing the pick-up truck to rotate and go across both lanes of CR-25A onto the opposite grass shoulder.

Officials said the truck started to overturn before the top of it hit a tree. The man died as a result of the crash.

According to the crash report, the man was wearing a seatbelt. Troopers have not identified the driver.