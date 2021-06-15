Bicyclist hurt in crash with Daytona Beach police officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A female bicyclist was hurt in a crash involving a Daytona Beach police officer Tuesday morning.
According to Daytona Beach police, the crash happened at the intersection of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards.
The officer stayed with the cyclist until medical personnel arrived on scene, police said.
[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]
The victim was taken to Halifax Hospital in stable condition, according to DBPD.
Police did not offer more details on how the crash happened or how badly the cyclist was hurt.
The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.
News Alert:— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 15, 2021
This morning, one of our Ofc's was in a crash with a bicyclist at MMB and MLK. Medical called to the scene and Ofc's monitored her until it arrived.
The bicyclist was transported to Halifax Hosp. in stable condition and currently resting. FHP Investigating. Ongoing.