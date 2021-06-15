Bicyclist hurt in crash with Daytona Beach police officer

Community members in Daytona Beach spoke to the police chief on Monday evening to address recent gun violence.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A female bicyclist was hurt in a crash involving a Daytona Beach police officer Tuesday morning.

According to Daytona Beach police, the crash happened at the intersection of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards.

The officer stayed with the cyclist until medical personnel arrived on scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Halifax Hospital in stable condition, according to DBPD.

Police did not offer more details on how the crash happened or how badly the cyclist was hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.