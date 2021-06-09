Partly Cloudy icon
Daytona Beach police search for armed robbery suspect

Victim held at gunpoint as he was pulling into garage, police say

Gabriella Nuñez
, Multimedia Producer

Daytona Beach police are searching for an robbery suspect.
Daytona Beach police are searching for an robbery suspect.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are working to track down a robbery suspect after they say he held a man at gunpoint.

Investigators said the suspect robbed a man and threatened him with a firearm as the victim was pulling into his garage Tuesday night.

The Daytona Beach Police Department released surveillance video of the incident on social media.

Footage shows a person walk past the camera while holding a gun with items in their arms. The video then shows a dark-colored vehicle drive past the scene.

Officers are now trying to identify the person in the video.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Detective David Dinardi at (386) 671-5219 or DinardiDavid@DBPD.us.

