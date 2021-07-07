‘I’m still in shock:’ Florida man finds $1 million winning lottery ticket while cleaning his house

JACKSONVILL, Fla. – You know that saying “cleanliness is next to godliness?”

For this Florida man, cleanliness has led to wealthiness.

Kenneth Morgan, of Jacksonville, was tidying up his home this past weekend when he just happened to stumble upon a Powerball ticket from April that was worth $1 million.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Morgan, 54, told Florida Lottery officials. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner. I’m still in shock!”

Morgan won his prize from the April 17 drawing of the multistate lottery game, matching all five white-ball numbers but not the Powerball jackpot number.

His ticket was a quick pick bought at a Publix liquor store on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville, which gets a $1,000 bonus commission.

