23-year-old Florida man wins $235 million Powerball jackpot

The life of a 23-year-old Florida man has changed forever with the purchase of a Powerball ticket.

Thomas Yi, of Land O’ Lakes, won the March 27 Powerball drawing with a $235.4 million jackpot, lottery officials announced.

Yi chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27.

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi said to lottery officials. “The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing.”

Yi told lottery officials that even with the life-changing amount of money, he still wants to pursue higher education in either a business or medical field.

Lottery officials said Yi is the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot prize.

The winning ticket was purchase at the Publix located at 16560 North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz. Publix will receive a $95,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.