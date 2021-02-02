Lucky! Man wins lottery for the sixth time

Statisticians will tell you you’re more likely to be in a train crash or get hit by lightning than win the lottery.

One Idaho man has beaten the odds, winning the lottery for the sixth time.

Bryan Moss won $250,000 in that state’s lottery.

His sixth win is by far his largest.

Moss says he plays the lottery because he knows it benefits Idaho schools.

To be fair, smaller winnings from scratch-off tickets, like Moss has won, are much more common. They also offer much smaller prizes.

Winning a multi-state lottery jackpot is much more difficult.