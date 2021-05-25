Third arrest made in attack on lottery winner, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – The third suspect in a violent hotel robbery targeting a man who had recently won the lottery is now facing charges following an arrest by Palm Bay police.

Llewellyn Dixon, 37, was arrested Monday for the March 16 attack at Comfort Suites Hotel in Palm Bay, according to police.

Investigators said Dixon — along with April Norris, 32, and Brad Courson, 36 — plotted to rob a man staying at that hotel who had just $50,000 playing the Florida Lottery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim asked Norris to come to his hotel room. She was aware of the lottery win and explained that to Courson as he drove her to the hotel, investigators said. Courson told her to look for drugs and money while she was inside, records show.

Officers said Norris and the victim both fell asleep in the hotel, but Norris left the room early to meet up with Courson and another man, who they now identify as Dixon.

The two men then went to the victim’s room and forced their way inside, punching and kicking him, according to police. Courson and Dixon ransacked the room, taking the victim’s cellphone, $40 in cash, the man’s wallet and credit cards as well as some vitamin C pills, which the victim suspected the robbers believed to be crystal meth, records show.

According to police, the robbers were caught on a surveillance camera approaching and leaving the room as well as getting into and out of tan Toyota Corolla. Dixon was seen in the surveillance removing his shirt, according to a warrant affidavit. That document shows Dixon was seen with tattoos on his back and right arm. Investigators said they found a Facebook photo of Dixon shirtless and found that he had tattoos in the same locations.

Dixon faces charges of home invasion robbery and aggravated battery.

Both Norris and Courson face the same charges.

(Left to right) Lewellyn Dixon, Brad Crouson, April Norris (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

