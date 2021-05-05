Palm Bay caregiver accused of charging $6,500 to elderly former resident’s card

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay caregiver is accused of using an elderly former resident’s card, charging over $6,500 in a span of nearly three months, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

The department said it was contacted by an elderly man in November 2020, who lived at Cristal Palace until July 2020. The man said he noticed several unauthorized charges when the staff at his new residence helped him set up his new card for social security payments, according to police.

An affidavit said total charges were made to Western Union for $4,484. 90, an ATM withdrawal, American Financial Payment for $272.88, MetroPCS payment for $50, ETT HWM Rent for $1355.95, and Pearl Holding Group for $366.46 from July 19, 2020, through Oct. 14, 2020.

The department said the man found out from Western Union that 46-year-old Dramisha Jackson and Dorielle Williams were recipients of money orders. He told police Jackson worked as a caregiver at Cristal Palace.

Officers said various documents from each charge showed Jackson and Williams listed as recipients and users of the card.

The department contacted Williams in early March 2021, who officers learned is the daughter of Jackson. Williams told police she did not know her mother was using the victim’s card, but Jackson would regularly send her money to help with bills.

Later on, authorities contacted Jackson who said she had permission to use the victim’s card to go to the store or pay for rent. According to the affidavit, Jackson said she did send payments to her daughter but said she did not use the elderly man’s card to do so.