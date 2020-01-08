Husband of Apopka child caregiver accused of molesting girl

APOPKA, Fla. – The husband of a child caregiver repeatedly molested a girl for years beginning when she was 8 years old, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police said they became aware of the allegations on Jan. 1 when the 11-year-old victim became upset and begged not to go to a home on Sheeler Oaks Drive to be cared for even as her two brothers were excited. The girl then told her parent she didn’t want to go because Gustavo Ramosbeltran, whose wife cares for children at the home, would touch her inappropriately, records show.

The victim said the abuse started the first time she went to the home when she was 8 and has happened almost every time she’s visited since then, according to the affidavit.

Police said Ramosbeltran would inappropriately touch the girl both over and under her clothes.

Apopka police noted in the report that Ramosbeltran faced a similar accusation in 2018 but the child and her mother in that case declined to press charges.

Authorities said that although Ramosbeltran’s wife cared for children at the home, the residence is not a home daycare as defined by the Department of Children and Families.

Ramosbeltran, 49, is facing two counts of sexual battery and five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.