‘Goodbye, last call:’ 24-hour alcohol approved in unincorporated Brevard County

Bars and liquor stores can officially sell alcohol 24 hours a day in unincorporated Brevard County — for now.

In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the County Commission approved a closely watched ordinance eliminating restrictions on the hours that alcoholic beverages can be sold at licensed establishments in unincorporated parts of the county, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]

Ad

Commissioner Bryan Lober voted against the measure.

The motion, which came up for a vote once before at the April 20 meeting, previously was tabled to give Lober time to support his worry the change could lead to more drunken drivers at the same time children were heading to school in the mornings.

Lober said Tuesday the only example his staff could find was a 2015 pilot program in Cape Coral that extended drinking hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. The program lasted one year, Lober said.

“They found the DUIs, to my understanding, as well as various infractions, did in fact go up,” Lober said at the meeting.

Then-Cape Coral Police Chief David Newlan said the program led to more service calls in the city during the extended hours and higher costs for officer overtime pay, the News-Press reported in 2018.

Ad