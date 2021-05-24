DUI driver who crashed into Palm Bay diner claims brakes didn’t work, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A man who crashed into a diner while driving under the influence blamed malfunctioning brakes for the crash, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Records show the crash happened at Izzy’s Diner on Palm Bay Road around 2:50 a.m. Friday.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they spoke to the owner of a Jeep who said his friend Alexander Myers jumped into the driver’s seat of the Jeep, caused the crash and then ran away from the scene.

Pictures posted by Izzy’s Diner show a mess of wood and concrete blocks where the Jeep hit the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

Good morning Facebook here’s what happened this morning at 2:15 . The patrons from next door decided to drive though my window. I am open with limited seating. Thanks for your support, Izzy Posted by Izzy's Diner on Friday, May 21, 2021

Myers was located a short distance away from the crash and officers immediately noticed he smelled of alcohol, his speech was slow and slurred and his eyes were bloodshot, according to the affidavit.

Records show Myers claimed the brakes on the Jeep weren’t working but then refused to answer any more questions about what happened. He refused to consent to a Breathalyzer test, authorities said.

Myers was arrested on charges of DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license.

