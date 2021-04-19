Car crashes into Walgreens in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A car crashed into an Ormond Beach store Monday morning, but no one was seriously injured.

The crash happened at the Walgreens on Nova Road near Granada Boulevard.

Authorities said the driver was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

It’s not known what caused the driver to crash into the store.

The manager said the store will likely reopen Tuesday, but its drive-thru remains open.