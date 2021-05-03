Train crashes into dump truck in Seminole County

A CSX train crashed into a dump truck in Seminole County, the FHP says.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A CSX train crashed into a dump truck Monday in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at 12:55 p.m. at State Road 429 and Valentine Way in Longwood.

The FHP said the dump truck pulled into the path of the freight train, which was traveling at a slow speed. The front of the train struck the side of the truck, which overturned, troopers said.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FHP said.

No one on the train was injured.