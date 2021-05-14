Hundreds of cockroaches, cats, turtle, snake found in filthy Palm Bay home, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A man and woman are facing child neglect charges after officers executed a search warrant in a home where they found “hundreds of cockroaches” and over 50 grams of marijuana, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

According to an affidavit, officers on Wednesday searched a home on Kalif Avenue Southwest and could smell “a strong odor” of urine and feces.

Police said Jensey Perez and Stephanie Smith, both 31, rented a room in the home, where there was also a child, two cats, a turtle and a snake.

The department said “hundreds of cockroaches” were inside the room and on the bed, according to the report. Cockroaches could also be seen in a closet where authorities said food was inside.

On the floor, officers found 55.5 grams of marijuana, police said. There were also cigarettes, loose tobacco and alcohol in the room, according to police.

The affidavit said officers continued searching the residence and found there was no food inside the main fridge in the kitchen or another fridge inside the living room.

According to police, a toilet inside the main bathroom was backed up. Authorities later learned the sewage was being backed up into the home and front yard.

The county’s animal control responded to the home as well and took the animals.

Perez and Smith face child neglect charges. Perez also faces a possession of marijuana charge.