Palm Bay police determine 1 vehicle, not 2 struck sisters in fatal crash

The Chrysler 300 Palm Bay police say was scene near a fatal crash on April 17, 2021. Police would like to speak to the driver.

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police investigators said in an update Monday that they are no longer investigating the crash that killed two sisters last week as a hit-and-run.

Police said that a white vehicle was turning into the Publix plaza at 4711 Babcock Street on Saturday night when it was struck by a black Mercedes traveling north on Babcock Street.

The victims in the white Nissan were identified as 61-year-old Noemi Hammen and 58-year-old Maria Ramirez, sisters from the Melbourne area.

According to some witnesses, the black Mercedes and a dark blue Chrysler 300 were racing at the time of the collision. However, investigators also said there have been conflicting accounts and they are checking surveillance video from the area to determine whether street racing was involved.

Maria Ramirez, left, and Noemi Hammen, right. (Images: Courtesy: Brenda Vasquez) (WKMG 2021)

Speed most likely contributed to the crash, police said.

Witnesses said the Chrysler 300 was last seen traveling north on Babcock Street from Palm Bay Road. The driver of the Mercedes stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.