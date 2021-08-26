Cloudy icon
Seminole County man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

53-year-old bought winning ticket in Vero Beach

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Fastest Road to $1,000,000 lottery ticket

A 53-year-old Seminole County man won some fast cash with his latest scratch-off purchase.

Timothy Sanders won the top $1 million prize on the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Sanders opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The $30 ticket was purchased at the Winter Beach Food Mart at 6590 North U.S. Highway 1 in Vero Beach.

The food mart will get a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

