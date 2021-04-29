Winter Park woman wins $1 million on new scratch-off game

Year of the scratch-off: More than half of winning tickets worth at least $600 claimed in 2020

A Winter Park woman tried a new scratch-off game and her luck paid off -- times a million.

Martha Maldonado, 54, scratched her way to the $1 million top prize on the new Cash Club scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials said.

Maldonado chose the one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Winter Park Pharmacy at 3090 Aloma Avenue and the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket, officials said.

The Cash Club scratch-off game features 10 top prizes of $1 million, along with chances to win $20 to $500 instantly with four bonus plays, according to lottery officials.