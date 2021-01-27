3 lucky Orlando-area players each won $1M in scratch-off prizes. Here’s where they snagged winning tickets.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s not every day people just come into nearly $1 million, but three people who bought scratch-off tickets in the Orlando area did just that.

With absolute envy, we wish them congrats, but we just had to know where they got those winning Florida Lottery tickets.

Because each payout looks a little different, we’ll start with the most impressive: Luis Curet’s. The lucky winner picked up a 200X THE CASH scratch-off ticket at a Mobil at 1979 East Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee and won. After deciding on one lump-sum payment for his earnings, he received $890,000.

Georgie Negron Marrero snagged THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off at Save A Ton at 1095 West State Road 434 in Winter Springs and went on to win a ton -- $790,000 to be exact, after receiving his lump-sum payment.

Thach Randazzo, who ultimately ended up opting for a lump-sum payment, picked up the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION scratch-off from Winn-Dixie at 340 South State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs. She walked away with $700,000.

Have you played lately? Sounds like luck is in the air.