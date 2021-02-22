Polk County man becomes millionaire after winning lotto scratch-off

Year of the scratch-off: More than half of winning tickets worth at least $600 claimed in 2020

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County man is now enjoying life as a millionaire after spending just $10 on a lotto scratch-off.

Zachary Boles, 28, claimed his $2 million after winning the top prize from the 100x THE CASH scratch-off game.

He decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00.

Boles purchased his winning ticket from AP Mini Mart at 905 West Canal Street in Mulberry. The retailer wins big too -- they will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The popular scratch-off game launched in September 2020 and features ten top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50.