3 Central Florida winners claim nearly $1 million each in scratch-off prizes

Year of the scratch-off: More than half of winning tickets worth at least $600 claimed in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that three people in Central Florida just scratched their way to be one step closer to becoming millionaires.

Thach Randazzo, Georgie Negron Marrero and Luis Curet recently claimed their scratch-off prizes.

According to the Florida Lottery, Randazzo purchased her winning $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition ticket from Winn Dixie at 340 South State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.

Marrero opted to purchase The Fastest Road scratch-off at Save A Ton on West State Road 434 in Winter Springs.

It was a winning choice as he also scratched his way a ton of cash. Marrero also decided to collect his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $790,000.

As for Curet, he went with a 200x The Cash scratch-off ticket that he got at a Mobil gas station at 1979 East Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee. He opted for a one-time bag of cash, which turned out to be an $890,000 payment.

Though most people don’t find such luck in scratch-offs, there are two other lotto jackpots promising millions in cash prizes.

The third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is at stake Tuesday night, with Mega Millions prize jumping up to $865 million.

People have until Wednesday to play Powerball, which is now tempting a jackpot of $730 million.

Watch the drawings on News 6 at 11 p.m.