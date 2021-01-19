Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot worth $850 million

ORLANDO, Fla. – The third largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is at stake Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions prize stands at $850 million, the second largest in the game’s history.

If there’s one lucky winner, he or she could opt for a one-time cash payment of $628 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing on Saturday night. If a lottery player strikes big in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot ever in the United States.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.