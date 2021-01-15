Feeling lucky? Central Florida store owners ready for Mega Millions drawing

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Bulbul Ahmed is feeling lucky because he’s sold winning tickets at his convenience store in Casselberry.

He’s hoping someone will walk out with the Mega Millions prize of 750 Million, one of the largest lottery jackpots in history.

$750 𝕄𝕀𝕃𝕃𝕀𝕆ℕ! There is no better way to start 2021 than by WINNING! Are you going for this MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT? 🤩👏💰



*jackpot subject to roll pic.twitter.com/1AFtrxZWcS — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) January 15, 2021

“The people, when they go bigger amount, the people buy more. People will spend more money,” Ahmed said.

According to Lottery USA, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, not what you want to hear, but you can still test your luck.

“If you believe or not believe, please try your luck. You never know,” Vinay Shukla said.

Shukla owns Liquor 2000 in Lake Mary and he too has sold some winning tickets before. He’s also buying some tickets for himself.

“I’m going to buy some 10 to 15 tickets at least. Gotta take a chance right?” Shukla said.

The drawing for the Mega Millions is on Friday night.