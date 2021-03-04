Lake County man wins $5 million on scratch off game bought in Seminole County

Year of the scratch-off: More than half of winning tickets worth at least $600 claimed in 2020

A Lake County man caught his lucky break and won $5 million on a scratch-off game, lottery officials said.

Raymond Davis, 62, won the $5 million top prize from the LUCK Scratch-Off game.

The Sorrento man chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased in Casselberry at the Publix on South Semoran Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off ticket costs $20 and was launched in September 2019.