Don’t look down: Brave participants rappel 428 feet to raise money for Give Kids the World

Brave thrill seekers in Central Florida found themselves 428 feet in the air Friday to help a Central Florida nonprofit.

Give Kids the World Village hosted its annual event Over the Edge, which takes participants to the top of the 32-story Hyatt Regency Orlando and lets them rappel down the side of the building to raise money for the village.

“With pure, pulse-pounding adrenaline, you’ll help make dreams come true for critically ill kids and their families,” GKTW said on its website. “This is not your average fundraiser, so prove you’re not just an average supporter.”

More than 90 people volunteered to step over the edge and skip the elevator. From wish children and athletes to the CEO of GKTW, everyone in attendance was there for one reason: to raise money for children staying at the village.

“We are indebted to all of the wonderful supporters who have mustered the courage to participate in this year’s Over The Edge fundraiser,” Give Kids The World President and CEO Pam Landwirth said. “It may be daunting at first, but it is a “cinch” compared with the unimaginable challenges that children battling a critical illness face every day.”

Two of the participants, a mother-son duo, were one of the last families to stay at the Village before it closed due to the pandemic.

Stacy Haines and her son Gavin went over the edge Friday. Gavin is one of only four people in the world to have been born with both Dravet syndrome and cortical dysplasia.

“Gavin has been seizure-free since his trip to Give Kid The World; a dream I never dared to dream,” Haines said. “I am scared of heights, but decided to face those fears, for him.”

According to organizers, the event raised more than $140,000. If you weren’t able to make it, or feel more comfortable supporting GKTW with your feet on the ground, you can donate by clicking or tapping here.

“I am overcome with feelings, and I wanted to say - find joy in every second,” Haines added. “Life is short. Do love, be kind.”

Give Kids The World Village is a nonprofit resort for children with critical illnesses and their families.